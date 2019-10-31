Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $698.76

Greene King plc (LON:GNK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $698.76 and traded as high as $849.60. Greene King shares last traded at $849.00, with a volume of 2,026,327 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greene King to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Greene King from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Greene King in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greene King presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 756.50 ($9.89).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 700.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

Greene King (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

