GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Buy” at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,913. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.68.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

