Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.23 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after buying an additional 1,792,754 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,776,000 after purchasing an additional 989,181 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after purchasing an additional 866,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 233,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,475. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

