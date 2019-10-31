Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.39 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.80. 89,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average is $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.