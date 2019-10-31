Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,775.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 409,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,470. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $96.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.6735 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.