Grove Bank & Trust Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust owned about 0.28% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 393,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,179. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

