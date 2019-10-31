Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after purchasing an additional 452,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,271. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

