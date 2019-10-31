GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $91.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.90%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $766,959. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,636,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in GrubHub by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,082,000 after purchasing an additional 865,569 shares in the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,895,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in GrubHub by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.