Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GGDVY traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 890. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited engages in water resources, infrastructure, property investment and development, department store, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. It operates through seven segments: Water Resources, Property Investment and Development, Department Store, Electric Power Generation, Hotel Operation and Management, Road and Bridge, and Others.

