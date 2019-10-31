Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 96,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 181,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in the Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects of McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

