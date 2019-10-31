Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2020 guidance at $2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.95-3.15 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAE opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 11,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $1,349,629.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $227,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,906 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,884 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

