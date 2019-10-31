Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $243.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

