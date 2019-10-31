Hancock Whitney Corp Has $5.89 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 167,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.