Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

NYSE T traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 14,805,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,021,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

