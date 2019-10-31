Hancock Whitney Corp Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after acquiring an additional 463,870 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.87. 1,144,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,532. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $119.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.