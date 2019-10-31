Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. 307,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

