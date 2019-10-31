Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.32% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $144.42.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $506,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $81,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

