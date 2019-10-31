Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.719-1.769 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of HBI opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

