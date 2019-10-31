Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,408,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Shares of BFAM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $694,162.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,423 shares of company stock worth $8,388,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

