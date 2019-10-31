Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 595,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,476. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

