Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $5.96 on Thursday, hitting $220.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $263.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.