Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Facebook by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho restated a “top pick” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down from $247.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upped their price objective on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.04.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock valued at $859,687,030. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,093,372. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

