Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Iqvia comprises 2.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $52,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 120.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 455.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

