Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,730 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 570.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $150,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 500,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $9,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,048 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 642,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,945. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

