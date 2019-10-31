Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. FLIR Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of FLIR Systems worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 251,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,903,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 252,088 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at $755,057.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLIR stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $51.56. 2,331,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,408. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.