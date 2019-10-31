Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Insider Lawrence G. Hund Sells 8,000 Shares

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.