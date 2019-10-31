Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.36. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 4,883,617 shares.

HMY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of -1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.