Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Harsco has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie acquired 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,721.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 1,350 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $25,042.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $528,703 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 416.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 63.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.