Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In related news, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $213,379.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $1,464,509.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,740,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $4,200,698 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

