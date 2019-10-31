Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.60 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,664,000 after acquiring an additional 315,191 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $387,479,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,074,000 after acquiring an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 over the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

