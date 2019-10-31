Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $160,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $241.89 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $155.19 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

