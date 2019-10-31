Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 120 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 240.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 271.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,449 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,680,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,541,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total transaction of $2,943,927.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,956.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.11.

NYSE:ESS opened at $327.65 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $235.51 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

