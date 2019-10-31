Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 39,377 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,377 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

