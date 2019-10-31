Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 662 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,224. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.