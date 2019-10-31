Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 926 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,955,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,961,000 after acquiring an additional 415,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,028,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,262,000 after acquiring an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,798,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,426,000 after acquiring an additional 133,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,410,000 after acquiring an additional 241,553 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $465,987.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,494 shares of company stock worth $8,834,480. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

