Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

LON HWG opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $392.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.30.

In other news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.