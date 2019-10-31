Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $209.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HVT traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 363,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,122. The firm has a market cap of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Several research firms recently commented on HVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

