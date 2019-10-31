HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Boosted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 9.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $43,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,865,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,033,000 after buying an additional 1,375,021 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,500,000 after buying an additional 2,712,130 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,487,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,392,000 after buying an additional 813,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,837,000 after buying an additional 2,902,715 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

