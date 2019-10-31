Head-To-Head Analysis: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) & Mercantil Bank (OTCMKTS:AMTB)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Mercantil Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Mercantil Bank 13.91% 7.88% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intesa Sanpaolo and Mercantil Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 2 1 0 0 1.33 Mercantil Bank 0 5 0 0 2.00

Mercantil Bank has a consensus price target of $18.58, indicating a potential downside of 6.63%. Given Mercantil Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantil Bank is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Mercantil Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $21.11 billion 2.08 $5.51 billion N/A N/A Mercantil Bank $363.23 million 2.37 $45.83 million $1.36 14.63

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Mercantil Bank does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercantil Bank beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, commercial networks and institutional clienteles, and other customers. It operates through a network of approximately 4,200 branches in Italy and 1,100 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.