Head to Head Comparison: ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) vs. China Automotive Systems (OTCMKTS:CAAS)

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and China Automotive Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. China Automotive Systems does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.64% 9.56% 5.04% China Automotive Systems 0.26% 0.37% 0.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and China Automotive Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion 0.44 $1.02 billion N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $496.16 million 0.12 $2.38 million $0.08 24.13

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats China Automotive Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, the People's Republic of China.

