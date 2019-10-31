Head to Head Contrast: PowerFleet (PWFL) & Its Peers

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -26.77 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -22.23

PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 116 420 740 72 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.74%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.84%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.59% 66.58% -2.24%

Volatility & Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

