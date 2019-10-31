Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,192 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $5,544,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,993,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,451,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.74. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

