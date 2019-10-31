Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to “Hold” at Cfra

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 2,762,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after buying an additional 317,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 883,572 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

