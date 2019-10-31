HedgeTrade Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00008179 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $215.55 million and $456,906.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003566 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00050987 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,330,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit.

