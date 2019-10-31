Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:BOOT opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.44. Henry Boot has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.16 ($2.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a market cap of $335.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,549.46).

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.