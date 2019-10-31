Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 12088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 230,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

