Heritage Way Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 198,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,981. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

