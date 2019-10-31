Heritage Way Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,972. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

