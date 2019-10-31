Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 30.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $966,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $461.70. 429,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.61 and its 200-day moving average is $448.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

