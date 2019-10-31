Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,529 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,978,000 after purchasing an additional 797,630 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 728,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,773. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

